ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) – A local restaurant is holding a job fair Monday, November 8.

The event is taking place at the Smart Bowl Eatery, formally the Salk Sandwich Cafe, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The address is 1720 Main Street North in Allendale.

A number of positions are available including:

•Door Dash Drivers (Valid Driver’s license)

•Prep-Cooks

•Dishwashers

•Waitresses/Walter’s

•Cashier’s

•Busboys/girls drivers

You’re asked to come interview-ready. A valid ID is required.