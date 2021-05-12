Boil water advisory for all Allendale city water customers

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) – Allendale Interim Town Administrator Belinda Owens says that water service has been restored in the town of Allendale, but that all city water customers should be advised that the service is under a 24-hour boil advisory.

Town council woman Lottie Lewis said that water pressure is expected to be low for the time being.

Water customers of the city of Allendale are without water tonight after a water main break this morning, according to Interim Town Administrator Belinda Owens.

The water main, at Augusta Highway and Bluff Road, was accidently severed by crews working for CSX at approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Crews for the city are currently out repairing the line at this time, but representatives from the city of Allendale are unable to give an estimated time for water service to be returned to those affected.

This impacts all whose water service comes from the city of Allendale.

City officials tell WJBF that they will reach out to get the word out when water service is restored.