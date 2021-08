ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Allendale Police Department and SLED are actively investigating a series of reported shooting incidents.

The incidents happened over the past few weeks in the Town of Allendale,” according to officials.

We’ve learned several people have been injured.

If you have any information, contact the Allendale Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.