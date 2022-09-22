ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) – A reward is being offered in reference to the death of Jonathan Priester.

According to the Allendale Police Department, Priester, A.K.A. Papa, was found behind an abandoned residence on Wilson Street in Allendale.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement (SLED) says they were called in by APD on January 25th to investigate this homicide.

If anyone has any information in regards to this investigation, you can call (843) 554-1111, or go to the CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry’s website, or use the P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.

Callers can remain anonymous.

A tip can anyone a cash reward of $5,000, plus up to an additional $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.