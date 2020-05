ALLENDALE, Sc (WJBF) –Due to expected heavy rain and thunderstorms forecasted for tomorrow May 29th, the Allendale-Fairfax High School graduation will be postponed until Monday, June 1st.

That event will beat 3:00 p.m. at the Allendale-Fairfax Tiger Stadium located at 3581 Allendale-Fairfax Hwy, Fairfax, SC 29827.