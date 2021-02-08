Arrest made in Patterson St. shooting in Allendale

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) – One man is facing charges after a reported shooting incident in Allendale.

19-year-old Zyquavian Tiyon Frazier is charged with Attempted Murder, Failure to Stope for Blue Lights and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Officers were called to the area of Razor Road and Patterson Street on Sunday around 3 p.m. in reference to shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers observed a red Monte Carlo leave the scene at a high rate of speed.

They then attempted to make a traffic stop, but they lost sight of the vehicle. It was later located on the 400 block of Dix Street.

Investigators say one person was injured in the shooting and later taken to Allendale County Hospital for treatment.