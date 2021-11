FAIRFAX, S.C. (WJBF) — Investigators in Allendale County are searching for a missing woman.

Savannah Gregory was last seen at her home in Fairfax, South Carolina on Thursday, October 21 at around 8 a-m.

She was last seen driving a Black 2011 Ford Escape with South Carolina tag TLR-737.

Savannah Gregory

Savannah Gregory

Savannah Gregory

Savannah Gregory

Savannah Gregory

Gregory works at Citi trends in Walterboro but has not been to work and has not contacted anyone since the day she disappeared.

If you have any information, contact the Fairfax Police Department at 803-508-1628.