Allendale County woman missing since October; uncle pleads for information

FAIRFAX, S.C. (WJBF) — Investigators in Allendale County, South Carolina are continuing to search for a missing woman. Many in Fairfax and other parts of Allendale County are wondering what happened to 31-year-old Savannah Gregory, including her uncle Billy Smart, Jr. “She’s a very cheerful young lady,” Smart told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about his niece. “Anytime I called her or text her, she would always return to calls and on certain occasions, she would come around the family and be a part of her family,” he added.

That cheerfulness has gone away and the phone calls and text messages stopped after the mother of one disappeared from the home she shares with family on October 21. Smart believes it could have been because of a family dispute. “Sometimes, I think family members get in a disagreement and they just leave for a few days or a few hours and kind of get away from the situation. But after a week or so not hearing from her, it becomes a great concern,” he shared.

The young mother works in retail in neighboring Colleton County. She’s also a nursing student at a nearby college. What’s troubling is the fact that she hasn’t checked at either location since that October day. “She has no charges on her,” Fairfax Police Department Chief Marvin Williams said. “[Investigators are] just mostly concerned about her returning home or making some kind of contact with the family members or her sister,” Chief Williams added.

As time passes, law enforcement is trying to pinpoint her last known steps. While some information could not be released publicly, NewsChannel 6 learned that the department enlisted the help of state authorities to aid in the search. “We are definitely looking at all types of avenues with the situation,” he shared.

This missing person case is not like others in the town. NewsChannel 6 learned that some who are reported missing turn up days later. “We are concerned about the one that’s missing two days just as well as we are concerned about ones that are missing two weeks,” Williams said.

While the search continues, Smart has this message for Gregory. “Your family members are greatly concerned. Your daughter is greatly concerned,” he said. “Reach out to anyone that you feel like you feel comfortable with. Just let us know that you are all right,” he added.

She was last seen driving a Black 2011 Ford Escape with South Carolina tag TLR-737. Authorities said that the car did not include a GPS to be able to track its location.

If you have any information, contact the Fairfax Police Department at 803-508-1628.