Allendale County students can earn money and help fight COVID-19

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Students in Allendale County schools can earn a little bit of money while ensuring people are safe from COVID-19.

The district has partnered with a COVID-19 Testing Company, DocGo/Rapid Reliable Testing, to come in each week and test students for the virus. “We are hopeful that putting this plan in place will help us to readily identify anyone who may be carrying the virus – whether symptomatic or asymptomatic,” district leaders said.

Parents who sign the consent form that their child brought home recently and return it to their child’s teacher on Wednesday, Sept 15, their student(s) will receive a $5 bill when the consent form is signed and brought back to school.

Meanwhile, children will be COVID tested in the auditorium at each school, where they will be socially distanced and receive rapid results. If your child tests positive, the company will call you immediately.

Any student who is vaccinated does not have to be COVID tested each week.