Allendale County Schools to require masks in schools and on school buses

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – At least one South Carolina school system will be bucking the Governor’s order that students shouldn’t be forced to wear a mask.

Allendale County superintendent, Dr. Margaret Gilmore said via a social media message to all parents, that all students, staff, faculty and visitors will be required to wear a mask while at school and while on buses. Dr. Gilmore said in the statement, “We’ve got to keep our people safe”.

The move by Dr. Gilmore comes after South Carolina state school superintendent, Molly Spearman said that all school districts should follow the messaging from Governor Henry McMaster, that masks be optional for families sending their children back to school.

Allendale County Schools is taking an active part is making sure the community is vaccinated by holding a vaccine clinic for the public on August 20th from 8:30am-10:30 am in the gymnasium of the Allendale Fairfax High School. Students and members of the public who received their vaccine at the July 31st back to school event will be receiving their second dose of vaccine at the elementary school on August 21st.

Earlier this month, Governor McMasters said government should not be forcing students to mas up. He says, he has seen reports of younger children struggling with the masks when it comes to communication with their peers as well as with their teachers. “They can’t see their teacher’s faces, the children can’t see each other’s faces,” McMaster said in August 9th press conference.

The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control contradicted the Governor’s statement saying, “they (masks) do not interfere with learning and have provided no barrier to socialization.” DHEC is recommending masks to be worn indoors at schools as part of its COVID-19 safety guidance for the 2021-2022 school year.

Dr. Gilmore in Allendale added in her statement, masks will be provided to all students, staff, faculty and visitors who come to any of the school’s campuses. She also added in her address, all in school activities, sports and extra curriculars will resume.