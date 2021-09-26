Allendale County Schools to install purification devices to stop COVID spread

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Allendale county schools are expected to add another measure to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

The district will install air guardian purifying devices.

After reviewing several options district leaders say they’ve determined that the product was the best option for them.

