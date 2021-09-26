Allendale County Schools to install purification devices to stop COVID spread

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) -- Washington County law enforcement headed back to the classroom this week. Deputies and officers from the Sandersville Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, as well as the Washington and Morgan County Sheriff's Offices took part in training this week to help the address mental health calls.

"The reality of this is that this is a call we're going to go to," Deputy Garret Brown of the Washington County Sheriff's Office says. "We're going to deal with people going through a mental crisis. It's very important that we know how to appropriately respond."