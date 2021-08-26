Allendale County Schools moving to virtual learning; COVID positive cases rising

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Allendale County Schools is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 positive cases across the district. Students and staff having are now quarantining.

After consulting with DHEC, school leaders say the state’s health agency recommended that the district transitions to eLearning/virtual learning effective Friday, August 27 through Wednesday, September 8.

Students will complete all assignments from home from August 27-Sept. 8th and will return to face-to-face instruction on Thursday, September 9.

All schools, district office, and buses will undergo a deep cleaning for students and staff to return safely on Thursday, September 9.

Lunches will be delivered on Tuesday and Thursday of next week to specified drop-off locations, school leaders added. All athletic practices and competitions are suspended until September 8.

