Allendale County School District launches new app

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — If you have a student in the Allendale County School District, there’s a new way for you to get information from the district in the palm of your hand.

With the new app, available on iPhone or Android, you are able to keep up with information for each of the individual schools in the district, including sports scores and even what your child will eat at lunch.

“In times past, that’s when the concern for a lot of individuals feeling like they didn’t know what was happening in the school but now we don’t have that excuse because you can get push notifications directly to the app,” District Communications Specialist Fateish Graham told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

There is an option called “live feed.” That section gives users access to everything posted across the district’s social media channels. Documents given out by either the school or the district will also be available on the app, as well.

“It’s just another way for us to reach out to our parents and keep everyone informed of what’s happening because we are absolutely excited about changing the headlines and moving the school district forward and we want everybody to know about that,” Graham added.

Here’s what to do when you first download the Allendale County Schools’ app.

Have an iPhone, download the app here. Android devices, download the app here.

Coming up in October on NewsChannel 6, Shawn will discuss more ways in which Allendale County Schools is, in fact, changing the headlines by improving scores, providing more options for students and staff, and even helping to improve the community.