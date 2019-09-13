Allendale County non-profit making sure other non-profits are better prepared

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A local organization is working to make sure those who are looking to advance their non-profit are better prepared.

Phil Ford will be at the Allendale Public Library on October 12.

We’re told he will provide information on how to receive a 501(c)(3) classification as well as how to get federal or state funding non-profit organizations.

“Certified Grant Writer & Grant Evaluator, Phil Ford has helped organizations acquire over two million dollars in grants,” according to a flyer from the event organizer.

The SmartBox of Fairfax is putting on the event.

It will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

For more information, contact Phyllis Smart at 803-508-5837.