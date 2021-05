ALLENDALE COUNTY, Sc (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested an Allendale County man for sexually assaulting a young girl.

54-year old Earl Morell was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with minor.

According to an arrest warrant, Morell allegedly touched the girl, who’s under the age of 16, between March 18th and March 21st.

The suspect remains in the Allendale County jail.