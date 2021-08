ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Allendale County Hospital is updating its visitation policy.

Hospital leaders say no visitors will be allowed to enter with patients in the ER. Only the patient presenting for treatment will be allowed in the room.

No visitors are allowed for inpatients until further notice.

Everyone who enters the hospital will be screened.