Allendale County Courthouse closed effective immediately for cleaning

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — “The Allendale County Courthouse is closed effective immediately for cleaning,” according to Clerk of Court Elaine Sabb.

Officials say drop boxes for each office are available outside the front entrance during normal business hours.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause, but we want to make sure all employees, as well as the public, remain safe,” County Administrator Bill Goodson added in a Facebook post.

