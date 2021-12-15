Allendale, Bamberg and Orangeburg high school teachers benefit from $25,000 in mini-grants

Dr. Shawn Foster, Ed.D., Superintendent, Orangeburg County School District, accepts SRNS mini grants for their district’s winning teachers from Kim Mitchell, Lead, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions Education Outreach Programs.

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Thirty-four Allendale, Bamberg and Orangeburg high school teachers received $25,000 in Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS) mini grants. These funds will benefit more than 4,000 students attending schools near the Savannah River Site (SRS).

This new outreach initiative by SRNS further develops their employment pipeline by providing science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) classroom materials and equipment to area educators.

Using the grants, teachers can purchase equipment, computer programs, hands-on kits and other products to enhance their students’ performance and STEM learning experience.