AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted for questioning.

The alleged incident happened at Barnes and Noble at the Augusta Mall, June 26th.

Police say the man pictured asked a 10-year-old girl to grab a book from a bottom shelf, when she did the subject allegedly touched her rear-end.

The little girl went and told her grandfather about the incident who then went and told the store manager. Police were called.

RCSO says while watching the surveillance video, they noticed the man tried to touch the child’s behind as she walked past. When that didn’t work, the man allegedly asked the girl to bend over and grab a book.

If you recognize the man pictured or know of his whereabouts, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.