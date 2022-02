AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County fire crews are fighting a school bus fire.

All westbound lanes of I-20 are currently blocked near mile marker 25, between the Ridge Spring and Wire Road Exits.

All Eastbound traffic is cautioned as there is a major slowdown, though no lane closures.

Aiken County fire fighters and South Carolina Highway Patrol are on-scene.