All quiet in Aiken County as others prepare for potential unrest on Election Day

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — As tens of millions of Americans, including many in the CSRA, have cast ballots by mail or at early-voting sites, tensions could be high as we get closer to election night. Authorities in Aiken County are looking out for voters as they make that final push.

You’ve seen the videos peppered across TV and social media of ballot boxes and post offices destroyed which could be looked at as a source of voter intimidation and suppression.

NewsChannel 6 checked into past elections in Aiken County. Officials say the report is slim to none. “So far in my tenure here with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, I don’t know of any incidents where there has been an issue at polling places,” Sheriff’s Office Captain Eric Abdullah told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

While some departments brace for potential election day unrest, here at home, there’s nothing so far on the Sheriff’s Office’s radar. “We don’t have any concerns with the election.,” Captain Abdullah said. “Everyone is fulfilling their right and it’s wonderful,” he added.

At the polls, Shawn learned, you won’t see authorities there but they’ll be nearby.”Each voting location or precinct, there will not be a deputy station there, but they will be in the area and the poll workers know if they needed any assistance, of course, contact whichever law enforcement agency that they made to,” Captain Abdullah shared.

Officials say that law enforcement officials across the county often spent recent elections staying away from polling sites to avoid giving any impression of voter intimidation. “But ensure we are not interfering with the voting process,” he added.