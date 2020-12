FILE – In this June 27, 2019, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens to questions after the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Art in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

ATLANTA- Vice President elect, Kamala Harris will be in Atlanta tomorrow campaigning for Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

Harris will be attending events in Metro Atlanta as well as Columbus Georgia urging Georgians to get out and vote.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday December 21st at 11:30 A.M

Outdoor Volunteer Mobilization Event in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

Outdoor Car Rally at 5:45 P.M in Columbus, Georgia.