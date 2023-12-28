COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Soon-to-be-retired Chief Deputy Patrick Clayton with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office announced his candidacy for Columbia County Sheriff on Wednesday.

As a long-time Columbia County resident with an extensive 45-year law enforcement background, Clayton said he wants to be the sheriff for all people. “If I’m the sheriff, I’m the sheriff whether you’re Republican, whether you’re a Democrat, whether you’re Libertarian or you’re Independent. I’m the sheriff for everybody and that’s why I’m running Independent.”

Although he’s running as an Independent, he wants to make the sheriff’s office more fiscally conservative. He wants to reduce reckless spending and the sheriff’s salary, while increasing deputy salaries. “I believe if you’re the sheriff, you take what you need, but you don’t need to take any more than that,” Clayton said.

If elected, he said several other issues he wants to attack are the lack of accessibility, visibility, accountability, and operational tempo of incumbent Sheriff Clay Whittle. “If you call over to the sheriff’s office to talk to the sheriff, he’s not going to talk to you and he’s not going to call you back,” Clayton said. “If you want to meet in-person, that’s not happening either unless you’re politically connected or politically influential. On the other hand, I have a long track record of being accessible to the public, I do call them back, I do answer my phone and I will meet with them in person.”

He also wants to incorporate body-worn cameras, outside investigations of serious use of force, and create more crime-deterring initiatives. “My opponent seems to be in denial that there are drug issues and gang issues in Columbia County, and I’m just telling you there are, we’re seeing it, and there’s evidence of it,” he said. “I think the main thing that the citizen’s want from their sheriff is they want to know that the sheriff cares about them. And I have to tell you, my opponent, I believe he initially cared about the public, but it’s been ten or fifteen years. He doesn’t care about the citizens, and I think that’s a big issue.”

Clayton said he plans on filing his declaration of intent as an Independent in January. According to the Columbia County Board of Elections, Sheriff Whittle doesn’t have to file one because he’s the incumbent candidate. Qualifying for the seat will begin in March and the election will be in November.

Below is Clayton’s full candidacy announcement: