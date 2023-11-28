BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Waynesboro community got a chance to hear from two mayoral candidates Tuesday.

The Partners for Faith and Justice hosted a candidate forum at Philips Grove Baptist church.

Both James Jones and William Tinely are vying for the mayor seat in a runoff election. They spoke about their platforms and what they plan to do for the city of Waynesboro. Citizens got the opportunity to ask questions and speak with the candidates one on one.

“Being mayor is not just showing up once a month. It’s a little more involved than I anticipated,” said Tinely.

“I want to continue to serve our citizens to the best of my abilities,” said Jones.

Voters will head to the polls Dec. 5.