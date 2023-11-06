GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Voters in Grovetown will decide who will lead their city for the next four years tomorrow. Incumbent Mayor Gary Jones is being challenged by Ceretta Smith and Deborah Fisher.

Mayor Jones will be seeking a third term. He said in a statement to NewsChannel 6:

“I am seeking a third term as the Grovetown Mayor so that all of the good work that my administration has achieved in the past 8 years does not get discarded or realigned by others seeking the Mayor’s position. Under my leadership Grovetown has eliminated the internal corruption, became totally transparent, professional and accountable to its citizenry. Our best days are yet to come.” Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones

Fisher, a former city councilmember, said she will start working on city-wide broadband internet and transportation issues her first week in office. “Other issues on my plate that I plan to address within the first year are expansion of greenspaces, recreation spaces, looking into potential grants to fund a city shuttle bus, and I believe I can get quite a bit done just in my first year,” she said.

Traffic concerns are also on the list of issues to address. “We might not be able to change those highways because they are state highways, but there are things we can do to make traffic flow more smoothly,” Fisher said. “But, I plan to get in my car out there to find out where the major arteries are, where we’re having the problems, and then work to address the problems.”

Smith, also a city councilmember, said she wants to lower the millage rate, promote literacy and community engagement, grow the economy, and reduce poverty. “We have a twelve-point-two percent poverty rate, and a few years ago it was like nine-point-something. So, it’s steady rising. We have to address it,” she said.

She also wants to give more resources to the city’s public safety departments.

“We don’t want to continue to have this high turnover rate because our officers are having to put in so much overtime,” Smith said. “So, I really want to work aggressively with the city’s administration and the rest of the councilmembers to come up with ways we can fully staff our department and I have some ways we can do that.”

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Click here to view precinct locations.