COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced a special election Wednesday to replace District 125 State Rep. Barry Fleming. This comes after he appointed Fleming as the next Columbia County Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge.

In addition to being an attorney for nearly three decades, Fleming held leadership roles in Columbia County until he was elected a state representative in 2002, and was again elected in 2012.

Fleming has received many accolades from his legislative and law career, and is known for serving on the Georgia Legislature’s Special Committee on Election Integrity following the 2020 election, bringing big change to state voting laws.

Now retired long-time Superior Court Judge James Blanchard Jr. left big shoes to fill, but Fleming is prepared to step up to the plate.

“I’m very fortunate to walk into a very a well-run system. Our current judges, Judge Blanchard, Judge Jolly, and Judge Padgett have done a great job with what is a relatively new judicial circuit. So there aren’t big problems, it is very well run, and I’m very fortunate to walk into a situation like that,” said Fleming.

Fleming will be sworn in next Wednesday, Jan. 10. He will still be attending the legislative session, starting on Monday, Jan. 8, until then. The special election will be on Tuesday, Feb. 13.