EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County commissioners approved some controversial rezonings and plan revisions at Tuesday night’s meeting. District 3 Commissioner Gary Richardson also spoke about his plans to run for House Representative for District 125, as the seat will be left open by outgoing Barry Fleming.

After a typo made at the December 19th meeting where a rezoning on Rountree Way was approved, commissioners had to reconsider and re-vote on the motion, and one person who lives off on the road spoke up about it.

“It’s my residence and I have a right to be there and I have a right to exist in a peaceful environment,” said Robert Russ. “And the ordinance that’s in place should absolutely be followed. If you have to amend the ordinance in order for this property to go through, then it was not very well designed to begin with.”

Russ was upset about the variance changing the buffer from 50ft to 30ft between his property and the new commercial property that a car wash will be on.

Chairman Doug Duncan said there will still be close to 200ft between his property and the car wash, and commissioners voted unanimously again to approve it. “As a commission, we have to work through issues like this because the people who own the land where the car wash is going have private property rights, just like Mr. Russ,” Duncan said. “And so we gave the property right folks a variance, but also gave Mr. Russ forty extra feet over. So it was splitting the baby, but it should work for everyone.”

Commissioners also voted to approve the plan revision for an indoor pickleball court, hardware store, and greenhouse on Furys Ferry Road.

And it was one of the last meetings for District 3 Commissioner Gary Richardson, who is hoping to secure the seat of District 125 House Representative. “I served eight years on the board of commissioners and my term was winding down, and so this opportunity came up to be able to serve this area and the citizens of McDuffie and Columbia County,” Richardson said. “And I’m just excited for the opportunity to be able to address that.”

The car wash owner said that construction should start in the next 90 days. The pickleball court owner would like for it to be open by spring.