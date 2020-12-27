Augusta “Souls to the Polls” Event

A voter deposits his advance ballot in a dropbox Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Mission, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

AUGUSTA- City faith leaders are coming together for a “Souls to the polls” event on Monday December 28th.

Hosted by the New Georgia Project the event is meant to bring voters of faith to the polls ahead of the January 5th runoff election.

It will feature guest artist Travis Malloy and speakers including: State Representative Wayne Howard, State Representative Sheila Nelson, Commissioner Jordan Johnson, Rev. Augusta Hall (Pastor of Bethel AME Church), Rev. Anthony Booker (Pastor of Broadway Baptist Church and President of Baptist Ministers Conference of Augusta), and Rev. Melvin Ivey (President of the NAACP Augusta Branch).

It starts at 10:30 am at the Cathedral of Praise at 302 Barrow Drive, Augusta, Ga.