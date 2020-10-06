All Politics Are Local: Poll workers needed in the Southeast, Georgia voting machines challenged

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, News 3 is taking the time to break down the local impacts of news coming from Washington D.C. and Atlanta.

WSAV Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer and WSAV Atlanta Bureau Chief Archith Seshadri join WSAV NOW to discuss the latest political news from the last week.

Meyer talks about what local election officials in the Southeast are doing to combat a shortage of poll workers. She also discusses when the next round of COVID-19 relief may come to American families.

Seshadri takes us to Atlanta where a current legal battle is brewing between voting rights activists and the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.

The activist group has filed a lawsuit claiming the new Georgia voting machines are unverifiable and unaccountable.

