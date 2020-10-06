All Politics Are Local: Lawmakers react to passing of RBG, updates on COVID-19 vaccine trials in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, News 3 is taking the time to break down the local impacts of news coming from Washington D.C. and Atlanta.

WSAV Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer and WSAV Atlanta Bureau Chief Archith Seshadri join WSAV NOW to discuss the latest political news from the last week.

Meyer discusses what local lawmakers are saying about the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the brewing political battle over filling her seat.

Seshadri takes us to Atlanta, where researchers at the CDC and Emory University discuss the challenges they’re facing as they race to create a COVID-19 vaccine.

