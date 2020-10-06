All Politics Are Local: Harrison and Graham debate, implications of President contracting COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, NewsChannel 6’s sister station WSAV is taking the time to break down the local impacts of news coming from Washington D.C. and Atlanta.
WSAV Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer joins WSAV NOW Reporter Jon Dowding to discuss the latest political news from the last week.
The two discuss how the President’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis impacts GOP members desire to fast track the confirmation process for Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.
Also, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham faced his Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison in a debate last week, only one of a few before Election Day.
Be sure to tune in next week for “All Politics Are Local”
