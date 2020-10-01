Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Web Exclusives
Coronavirus
County Content
Crime News
CSRA News
Special Reports
Georgia News
South Carolina News
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
CSRA Traffic
Business & Consumer
Science & Technology
Weird News
Your Local Election HQ
Pass or Fail
Lottery Results
Talk Back 6
Weather
📡 Interactive VIPIR Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Skyview Network
Color The Weather
George Said It Would
Freddy The Forecaster
Request A Talk
Sports
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
ACC Football
College Sports
Professional Sports
Local Sports
Junior Golf
Masters Report
Community
Caring For Aging Parents
Caring for Carolina
Children First
Community Calendar
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Safety Matters
Stronger Together
Women to Watch
Lifestyle
Animals and Pets
CSRA Entertainment
Food and Cooking
Health
U.S. & World Entertainment
Horoscopes
Features
Adopt a Pet
Contests
Cyber Insider
Destination Vacation
The Dish
In Your Neighborhood
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Out There Somewhere
Parade of Quartets
The Very Vera Show
Veterans Voices
Wild Encounters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Request A Tour
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
What’s On
WJBF Live
ABC News Live Stream
Programming Guide
Rescan for antenna viewers
Search
Search
Search
All Politics Are Local
All Politics Are Local: Support for schools, HBCUs and next round of COVID-19 relief
Video
All Politics Are Local: Poll workers needed in the Southeast, Georgia voting machines challenged
Video
All Politics Are Local: Lawmakers react to passing of RBG, updates on COVID-19 vaccine trials in Georgia
Video
All Politics Are Local: Trump announces SCOTUS pick, healthcare points and latest tax returns revelation
Video
All Politics Are Local: Harrison and Graham debate, implications of President contracting COVID-19
Video
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
JENNIE’s Bright Light of the Week: Carol Rezzelle
Video
JENNIE: Sharon Henderson shares her breast cancer journey
Video
CCSO searching for two men accused of Murder
ACPSD BOE will vote on extending F2F learning for elementary students
Video
Wagener leaders hope to end feral cat issues
Video
Augusta University studying experimental drug given to Pres. Trump
Video
One injured in Aiken shooting
Richmond County bus catches fire after completed route
One cent sales tax referendum would increase access to technology for Richmond County students
More than $1 million worth of counterfeit Viagra seized by US Customs and Border Protection
Gallery
CCSO searching for two men accused of Murder
One injured in Aiken shooting
Authorities offering reward in connection with shooting death of Barnwell County man
ACSO searching for several Assault and Battery suspects
Gallery
Man faces charges after pointing gun at protesters in downtown Savannah
Video
Myrtle Beach officer killed in the line of duty
Video
Man shot in Augusta Mall dies
Death on Meadowlark Drive ruled a Homicide
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, other top military leaders under quarantine after exposure
Update: First lady ‘feeling good’ while recovering at White House
Eskimo Pie ice cream gets new name months after company called old one ‘derogatory’
How do I politely ask someone to wear a mask?
Man escorted off plane after fight over masks
Video
White male teacher accused of posing as immigrant woman, posting racist Twitter messages
Stimulus checks: After Trump’s push for more aid, negotiators look to end stalemate
Video
Pre-sliced fruit sold at Walmart recalled over listeria concerns
Biden’s polling lead grows after first debate
Video
Bridgewater, Panthers fix red-zone woes, top Cardinals 31-21
Rebels delivers blow to Josey on gridiron 38-7
Video
King, Byrd help Ga. Southern beat ULM 35-30
Stetson Bennett, No. 4 Georgia romp past No. 7 Auburn 27-6
Trask, Pitts help No. 3 Florida top South Carolina 38-24
Football Friday Night Week 6
Video
XFL football games to return spring of 2022
Video
Scholar Athlete Award: Evans’ senior Lauren Kraft
Video
Scholar Athlete Award: Lakeside’s Kennedy Powell
Video
Trending Stories
CCSO searching for two men accused of Murder
Mall addressing security program after fatal shooting, sheriff not beefing up deputy presence
Video
Wagener leaders hope to end feral cat issues
Video
Contagious vs. Positive: If you test positive for COVID-19, how long are you contagious, and can you get it again?
Video
Update: First lady ‘feeling good’ while recovering at White House
RCSO releases new information on Augusta mall shooting