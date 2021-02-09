All Politics Are Local: Former Pres. Trump’s impeachment begins, update on COVID-19 stimulus bill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, News 3 is taking the time to break down the local impacts of news coming from Washington D.C. and Atlanta.

WSAV Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer joins WSAV NOW Reporter Jon Dowding to discuss the latest political news.

Nearly a year after his first impeachment trial, former President Donald Trump faces his second impeachment trial on the charge of inciting an insurrection at the Capitol.

Meyer discusses what lawmakers feelings are on the trial and how Democrats hope to juggle the trial and pass important legislation, like another round of COVId-19 stimulus.

President Biden signaled a push for unity when passing the bill, hoping to pass it with bipartisan support.

After continued disagreements about the overall cost, however, Democrats have signaled they’re prepared to pass the bill using simple majority once it clears the House.

