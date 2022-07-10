NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WJBF)- “All it takes is for a generation or two to not talk for a story to be lost,” Hamburg-Carrsville African-American Heritage District Chairman Wayne O’Bryant said.

After nearly 150 years, history is bringing people together to share the truth about the Hamburg-Carrsville community.

“Hamburg had been buried on purpose– the history of it– because it was an atrocity and it was a racial atrocity led to the overthrow of reconstruction and the loss of rights.”

The Hamburg Massacre is part of South Carolina’s history– a tragic event– whose reality lives on by leaders, history professors, and others.

“Uh, we believe that it’s a story that needs to be told and we believe it’s a story that’s going to impact a lot of people,” O’Bryant said.

After Black Militia Leader, Doc Adams was accused of public road blocking, the attack on the Black population began, causing eight fatalities: seven African Americans and one White man.

“Actually found out that my family lived in Hamburg and they were here during the massacre and so I had actually started that as a personal thing, but then I started to find out that it really was– Hamburg was a national story,” O’Bryant said.

Despite some members of the community arguing that the Meriwether monument should be removed because it only honors one of the men killed in 1876, The Hamburg-Carrsville Heritage District honors all lives lost by hosting a commemoration weekend.

On Friday, organizers kicked off a series of events such as panel discussions, worship and history lessons to the community.

“Lord, Keep me in my right mind,” event attendee said.

Closing out commemoration weekend, leaders and historians were honored with a special token.

“Naming the Carrsville Neighborhood as an African-American Heritage District,” event attendee said.

The Heritage district plans on making the Hamburg-Carrsville commemoration an annual event.