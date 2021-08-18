All Food Lion stores to host open interviews on August 24th

CSRA (WJBF) – Each of Food Lion’s more than 1,100 stores will host open interviews Tuesday, August 24, from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Applicants can simply walk into their nearest Food Lion during this time and meet with a member of the store leadership team to discuss available opportunities at that store.
A similar hiring event Food Lion hosted in July resulted in the hiring of more than 8,000 associates.
The positions available vary by store; however, they may include a mix of full-time, part-time and seasonal positions in roles and departments across the store.
The positions offer competitive wages and flexible scheduling opportunities.
A list of all Food Lion locations can be found at foodlion.com/stores.
Candidates unable to attend the hiring event and still interested in applying for a position at their local Food Lion can also visit foodlion.com/careers to view many of the available positions.
CSRA Food Lion Stores:
- 365 S Belair Rd, Augusta, GA 30907
- 2803 Wrightsboro Rd., Space 10, Augusta, GA 30909
- 2115 Windsor Spring Rd, Augusta, GA 30906
- 5157 Columbia Rd, Grovetown, GA 30813
- 3722 Mike Padgett Hwy, Augusta, GA 30906
- 135 Market Plaza Dr, North Augusta, SC 29860
- 2587 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Warrenville, SC 29851
- 786 Silver Bluff Rd SW, Aiken, SC 29803
- 1520 Richland Ave W, Aiken, SC 29801
- 314 S Mine St, McCormick, SC 29835