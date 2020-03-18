All CSRA Family Y locations closed

Dear Y members,

At the Y, everything we do is in support of building strong communities and providing opportunities for everyone to reach their full potential. For more than 160 years, the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta has worked to meet the critical needs of our communities, and that remains especially true today.

As you know we have been closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and its impact within the communities we serve. Late last week, we reduced program offerings, eliminating all group activities and paid programs, but kept facilities open for individuals in an effort to continue serving the wellness needs of our members.

However, we have made the very careful and thoughtful decision to close all of our YMCA facilities, beginning Wednesday, March 18 – Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

The guidance we are receiving from all sources informs us that the most effective way to curb the spread of COVID-19 is for community members to practice social distancing and remain at home as much as possible. We hope you understand this decision. The Y is so much more than a gym, we are a connected community and service organization. Serving the best interest of all is vital during this difficult time.

Closing our facilities, however, doesn’t mean we’ve “closed shop.” Just the opposite. In many ways this is our moment to truly deliver on our promise of service to those who turn to us for community and to those who turn to us for survival. We’re pivoting and repurposing and working to provide programs and services that will be critical in the coming weeks.

We are distributing meals and snacks to families with children up to age 18. More information on this service is forthcoming. The Y is working with the Golden Harvest Food Bank to expand food pantries at several branches and offer food distribution to the community in the coming days. We are developing a childcare program for emergency responders. Working with healthcare partners, the Y will provide childcare for those who don’t have the option to work remotely, including medical professionals, emergency response workers. The first two locations will open by the end of this week at our Wilson and North Augusta branches, with others following in the coming weeks based on need.We are providing alternative virtual workouts you can do at home through a vendor relationship. These are professionally produced, robust workouts and fun. Les Mills Home Workouts are available here.

As we continue to work hard to keep our facilities safe and clean, we ask our Y members to help us in these efforts. We never make a decision to adjust programs and services in haste. We know these adjustments may be disruptive to you and your family, but we also know you share our commitment to safety, health and well-being. We will keep you informed using our website, social media and email.

For our dedicated members and greatest supporters, thank you for staying with us during these challenging times. You are a part of our effort to support the entire community. As a charitable organization, we humbly ask that you remain a part of the Y family by continuing your membership. Your membership dues are vital in helping us to continue to serve the community during this time of extreme need. While we cannot serve you in person, we are working diligently to provide virtual resources and engaging activities to ensure that your health and wellness continue to be supported.

Please take care of yourself and one another. Our community is strong, and together, we will get through this.






