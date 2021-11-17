All 5 escaped prisoners captured after Georgia jail break

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE Photo: Generic jail/prison corridor via Getty

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia have captured all five inmates who escaped from a jail late Friday.

The Warner Robins Police Department says Tyree Williams Jr. was captured around midnight Wednesday.

He was among five men with violent criminal histories who broke out of the Pulaski County Detention Facility in central Georgia.

Sheriff Danny Brannen said the inmates attacked two guards, took car keys and fled.

WMAZ-TV reports that Dennis Penix Jr. and Brandon Pooler were found Tuesday afternoon hiding in the back of a mobile home in Warner Robins.

Police say Lewis Wendell Evans III and Tyree Jackson were arrested on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories