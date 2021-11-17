All 5 escaped prisoners captured after Georgia jail break

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia have captured all five inmates who escaped from a jail late Friday.

The Warner Robins Police Department says Tyree Williams Jr. was captured around midnight Wednesday.

He was among five men with violent criminal histories who broke out of the Pulaski County Detention Facility in central Georgia.

Sheriff Danny Brannen said the inmates attacked two guards, took car keys and fled.

WMAZ-TV reports that Dennis Penix Jr. and Brandon Pooler were found Tuesday afternoon hiding in the back of a mobile home in Warner Robins.

Police say Lewis Wendell Evans III and Tyree Jackson were arrested on Sunday.