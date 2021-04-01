Alexa Pano, youngest player at Augusta National Women’s Amateur NWA hoping to make it to final round

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Alexa Pano is back on the course at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

At 16, she’s the youngest player on the course — making her second ANWA appearance after playing in the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur at just 14 years old.

Rainy weather suspended play Wednesday afternoon, before Pano could finish round one

So she picked up where she left off Thursday — teeing off early Thursday morning in conditions very different from Wednesday



” It was really early and it was freezing and you’re taking a cart ride out to the course which makes it even colder and you’re starting on a putt instead of a first tee. So, it was kind of more of a conservative mindset trying to get as loose as possible and trying to make some pars and some birdies,” Pano said.

Wind and cooler temperatures changing the difficulty of the game



” It is windy and it is colder so that’s going to make it a bit more challenging,” Pano said.

However it didn’t change Pano’s determination to make a comeback after narrowly missing making the final round at ANWA in 2019.



” I think for me I knew that I needed to get off to a quicker start than I did last year and I didn’t really accomplish that, but I still have 18 more holes to do so and start out early with some birdies and get my name higher on the leaderboard. So, hopefully I can accomplish that,” Pano said.