Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys release statement regarding shooting suspect arrest and revelations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The attorneys for Alex Murdaugh released a statement regarding the recent arrest for the shooting of the Lowcountry lawyer and claims from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) that Murdaugh orchestrated the shooting.

Read the statement below:

this statement to Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin. On September 4, it became clear Alex believed that ending his life was his only option. Today, he knows that’s not true. For the last 20 years, there have been many people feeding his addiction to opioids. During that time, these individuals took advantage of his addiction and his ability to pay substantial funds for illegal drugs. One of those individuals took advantage of his mental illness and agreed to take Alex’s life, by shooting him in the head. Fortunately, Alex was not killed by the gunshot wound. Alex is fully cooperating with SLED in their investigations into his shooting, opioid use and the search to find the person or people responsible for the murder of his wife and son. Alex is not without fault but he is just one of many whose life has been devastated by opioid addiction.

SLED arrested Curtis Edward Smith, 61, of Walterboro on charges including assisted suicide, assault and battery of a high aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm, insurance fraud, and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.

SLED says that Murdaugh orchestrated the shooting, so that a beneficiary could collect a $10 million life insurance policy.

WCBD contributed to this article.