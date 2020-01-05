Airport officer dead following shooting in Florence, SC; suspect apprehended

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Florence County, South Carolina.

Officials say Sunday, January 5, a man shot and killed an Airport Public Safety Officer during a traffic stop at Florence Regional Airport.

The suspect initially fled the scene but was later apprehended by Florence County Deputies.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating. “SLED conducts law enforcement officer-involved shooting investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident. These independent investigations follow SLED’s guidance in conducting interviews along with the gathering and analysis of forensic evidence. Interviews are being conducted with the responding officers and others,” officials said in a news release. “Information gathered in the SLED investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors,” the release added.

The names of the officer and suspect have not yet been released.

The incident in Florence County is the first officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020. In 2019, there were 45 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina; none involved the Florence Regional Airport.