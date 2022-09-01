NEW ORLEANS, La. (WJBF/ABC News) – A woman is dead after her hair became stuck in an airport belt loader Tuesday night.

According to ABC News, the incident happened around 10:20 p.m. at Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans.

The woman was employed by GAT Airline Ground Support which contracts with Frontier Airlines.

Reports say she was working to offload an inbound aircraft after it landed when her hair got stuck in the belt loader.

GAT CEO, Mike Hough, released a statement to ABC News about the incident:

What we know so far is that her hair became entangled with the machinery of the belt loader. We are heartbroken and are supporting her family and her friends as best as we are able. Mike Hough, GAT CEO

Hough asked people to send well wishes to the victim’s family.