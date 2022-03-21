AIKEN, South Carolina (WJBF) — The Spring Steeplechase is back, but it now has a new home.

Aiken’s biggest social event of the year will take place this year at the corner of Richland Avenue East, Old Wagener Road, and S.C. Hwy 118.

According to organizers, all the regular traditions will remain the same, which include the spring attire, the railside tailgating, the crazy pants and hat contests and the vendors markets.

Organizers say that the gates will open at 8 A.M. on Saturday, March 26th and the opening ceremonies will begin at noon.

For information on how and where to purchase your tickets and for more event information, you can call the Aiken Steeplechase Association at 803-648-9641 or you can click here.