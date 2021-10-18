Aiken’s northside to get new homes soon; area residents react

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Hundreds of new homes are planned for Aiken’s northside. “it’s a nice place and looking forward to seeing the new development,” resident Cathy Rolette told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the plans.

Rolette lives in Longleaf Senior Village. It’s a stone’s throw away from the new community that is planned to be developed. “We arrived here about six years ago. We understood they were going to build a parcel over here, but they never started,” Rolette recalled.

Now plans are in the works to finally it something done with the land. The new 316 apartment homes will be on 50 acres of property off York Street NE and Bushwillow Circle NE. “It’s good road access, and it will be a good property to construct houses on,” City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said. “Given the size of the development, there could be some amenities that could range anywhere from things like sidewalks to amenities, like a clubhouse and a pool but that’s to be determined,” he added.

The options available are expected to be single-family and duplex-style homes at market rate. It’s expected to be a $9 million investment. “Depending on what it’s for senior citizens, that’d be great,” Rolette said. “If this mixed with children, then that might infringe upon our privacy,” she added.

David Parker is hoping the price tag will be in reach for people looking for options. “As long as it’s affordable and it provides homes for people that really need it, and it remains peaceful,” Parker said.

Incentives and recouping certain costs to the developer will be discussed by the city council soon. Phased construction could begin as soon as next month.