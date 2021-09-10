Aiken’s Makin’ makes its comeback

Aiken, SC (WJBF)- After being cancelled last year because of the pandemic, the 45th annual Aiken’s Makin’ festival is back.

This arts festival is very popular and features crafters and artists from all over the southeast who have to apply to be a part of it.

Each artist’s application is scored and the top one hundred sixty eight applicants get to set up a booth. This year organizers said they are taking precautions to keep people safe- including expanding the space for the event.

“We’ve doubled the size of the footprint so that we get more social distancing. So we still have 168 artisans and 20 food vendors but we’re just going to be on a larger foot print to try to space people out,” explained David Jameson, President and CEO of the Aiken Chamber of Commerce.

When festivals were cancelled last year, vendors who depend on that income were left struggling. Jameson tells us the local economy also took a hit when they had to cancel last year.

“People come from miles around to participate in Aiken’s Makin’ and they don’t only stay in the Aiken’s Makin’ footprint. They go downtown and shop and they do other things. And so it does have a ripple effect in the community,” Jameson said.

Aiken’s Makin will take place Friday, September 10 and Saturday, September 11 starting at 9 am. on Park Avenue between Union Street and Chesterfield Street in Aiken.