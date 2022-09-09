AIKEN, SC (WJBF)- Happening this weekend, the 46th annual Aiken’s Makin’ arts and crafts show. It’s a juried event, meaning vendors have to apply and be approved.

People can expect nearly 200 vendors in attendance this year. There are new vendors as well as returning favorites. People can expect everything from art and sculpture, to toys, wood working, and hand woven Gullah baskets.

After a year off in 2020 because of COVID-19, the event returned last year with a more expanded layout. Vendors and attendees liked it so much, the Aiken Chamber of Commerce is using the same layout again this year.

“It’s more airy, more spacious. It’s a lot less hot and sticky when you’re going through the vendor booths. It really showcases Aiken’s beautiful parkways that we have. And so I think people really love it,” said Jim Tunison, Director of Membership Services with the Aiken Chamber of Commerce.

Aiken’s Makin’s draws tens of thousands of people from all over the country. It’s one of Aiken’s biggest events of the year, stimulating the city’s economy.

“So this is really an economic driver for our community. Like I said before, we get about 30,000 people who come to this from all over the region. We get folks coming down from the Northeast even for this, So, as far as accommodation tax and sales tax for our community, for our city, it’s a huge economic impact,” explained Tunison.

If you want to come check it out, Aiken’s Makin’ is located on Park Avenue between Union and Chesterfield Streets.

It begins at 9 a.m Friday and runs through 5 p.m. on Saturday.