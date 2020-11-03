Aiken’s downtown tree lighting ceremony coming up

AIKEN (WJBF) – The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department is set to host the 32nd annual Downtown Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 6:00p.m.!

This free event will take place on Newberry Street in Historic Downtown Aiken.

Participants will kick-off the holiday season with a live musical performance from local recording artist, Tim Gidley, and a countdown to the lighting of the singing Christmas tree.

Refreshments will be available for purchase.

Parents can grab a take-home craft kit for their children and visit Santa & Mrs. Claus on stage for a socially distant photo opportunity.

Latest Headlines: