Aiken’s ‘Alert Line’ messaging system begins today

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The City of Aiken is offering a new voice message line with updates on alerts such as boil water advisories and road closures which will be implemented today, August, 17th.

Currently, alerts and notifications are pushed out on the city’s website, social media, and mobile app.

Aiken Alert Message Line number will have a voice recording for those residents who do not have access to the internet or a mobile device.

The number will be added to the existing notifications placed at homes or businesses impacted by boil water advisories. When information about road closures is available, they will also be placed on the recording.

The Aiken Alert Message Line number is 803-502-4843.