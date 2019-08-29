Aiken woman charged with fraud

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — An Aiken woman is facing charges for improperly using of an organization’s credit card, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.

Kristyne Shelton, 48, was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000. She was also charged with financial transaction card fraud, value more than $500 in a six-month period.

The SLED investigation was requested by the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Shelton was booked at the Aiken County Detention Center. She has since bonded out.

The case will be prosecuted by the Second Circuit Solicitor’s Office.