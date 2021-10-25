Aiken Walmart employee stabbed by ‘ninja’

AIKEN (WJBF) – Friday, October 22nd, Aiken Department of Public Safety (ADPS) responded to the Aiken Walmart located at 3603 Richland Avenue.

Upon arrival they found an employee had lacerations to his mouth, and the back of his head.

The employee told authorities that a black man dressed as a ninja attacked him. He stated he was not sure who the suspect was or why he would want to harm him.

The suspect was dressed in a Gray jacket, Black pants, Black do rag, Black mask, and had a Black Samurai sword.

Anyone with any information regarding the incdident or suspect, please contact ADPS at (803) 642-7620.