AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Tuesday, Aiken voters will choose their next mayor.

Incumbent Rick Osbon is facing off against challenger Teddy Milner in a runoff election after failing to receive more than 50 percent of the vote in the primaries.

The winner of the runoff election will go on to run unopposed in November, making them the next mayor of Aiken, because there are no Democrats running for mayor this election cycle.

Teddy Milner, the owner of ‘It’s All Good’ restaurant, is running on a platform of government transparency and historic preservation. If elected, Milner plans be available to the citizens of Aiken as much as possible.

“I have vowed to hold open meetings, and I’d like to engage the neighborhoods around Aiken to have representatives from their neighborhoods to talk with me and tell me what their concerns and needs are,” said Milner.

The city’s current mayor since 2015, Rick Osbon, is running for re election.

Over the years he has addressed neglected infrastructure, including traffic and water treatment. The owner of Osbon’s Laundry and Cleaners is focused on bringing more development downtown. He said he hopes voters re-elect him because he feels he has more work to do.

“We’re very excited about the labs bringing their administrative team here, as well as the partnership between USC, Clemson, SC State, bringing all that, all that knowledge and, just intellectual capital to our community.”

Both candidates agree that something needs to be done with the Hotel Aiken property.

“I’d like to see it turned into something wonderful. I personally would love to see a boutique hotel,” said Milner.

“We’d like to see something, something done to it, but in a way that that certainly is within the character of our city and main maintains that character that we all love and expect,” Osbon explained.

